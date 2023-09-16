Jersey Shore Football Player Max Engle's family announced through the school district that Max has passed away a week after collapsing on the field.

EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Jersey Shore School District announced Max Engle, a Jersey Shore High School football player, has succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier this month 28/22 News reported senior football player Max Engle collapsed on the field as he was walking to the sidelines in the final seconds of a football game.

The Jersey Shore Area School District released a statement on Saturday that Engle passed away the day prior, Friday, September 15.

Below is the statement released by the school district on behalf of the family:

We would like to begin by sharing our immense gratitude and appreciation for the love and support given to our family in this difficult time. The huge outpouring of thoughts and prayers have been of great comfort to us during this time. Max has been fighting hard throughout this week, but he needed to move on to fulfill a greater purpose. On Friday, September 15th, he joined the Lord and those who loved him and have gone before him. Please know he felt all your love and prayers. Through his life, he has tried to bring people together. We feel he has been bringing people together during this time of uncertainty. We choose to believe he is proudly smiling at this unification of community. The generous gifts you have bestowed upon our family will be used to honor Max as well as to move forward a message of togetherness, community and love. Max was a warrior on the football field and fought hard to earn a place amongst his Brothers in Orange. He had respect for his coaches and competitors. Above all, was his loyalty to his teammates. We are thinking of them during this time and are also praying for all those who have been affected by this tragedy. Max was lucky to have a close group of friends that were like family. We are holding them close to our hearts. Our family feels immensely blessed to have spent 17 beautiful years with Max. It is difficult not to feel cheated, but we are trying to focus on how fortunate we are to have had him in our lives. He will be greatly missed every single day and we know he will be with us in everything we do. Although Max’s next adventure is not what we thought, we know he is doing greater things than we had hoped for him. Love, Josh, Heather, Maddy, Travis, and Evelyn

On Sept. 12, the school district announced that Max’s condition had “rapidly declined and the medical prognosis is not good.”

There is no word on any planned vigils or gatherings at this time.