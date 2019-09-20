Pennsylvania foresters return from fighting West Coast wildfires

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Forty foresters from all over the Keystone State were key in getting the South Fire in Northern California under control.

The fire torched more than 5,000 acres of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest — the largest in California. It was a short notice for the all-volunteer crew, because flames wait for no one.

“It varies, sometimes you get a call in the morning, and you need to be down here that evening, but lately we’ve been getting a day to two days notice,” said Doug Frederick, a forester from Tiadaghton State Forest.

The South Fire ignited on Sept. 5 from a lightning strike that hit Shasta-Trinity National Forest — 40 miles outside Redding.

The crew left three days later, only to be greeted by ferocious flames.

“We did see big flames. we saw torching in canopies,” said Heather Kerr, a forester from Weister State Forest.

The crew was placed on the night shift for structure protection. They said tough terrains and elements were their biggest enemies.

“Noses were running and eyes were watering, for sure,” Kerr said.

“Pretty heavy winds, 30 mile per hour winds — sustained 30 mile an hour winds,” Frederick said.

Winds that were no match for strategy. The crew used the age-old technique and expression “fighting fire with fire,” literally.

“We were able to burn a little bit around some of the structures just to get black on the ground — just so when the fire did get over there, it couldn’t reach the cabins,” Kerr said.

Despite the cross-country trip, they say wildfire season isn’t too bad this year thanks to some much-needed rain out west.

“Basically, when we’re out there it did rain and the temperatures did drop a lot, so the fire was basically contained by then,” Kerr said.

“Normally, in that area, they get up to 110-degree heat this time of year, and we didn’t — I think we saw 97 a couple of days,” Frederick said.