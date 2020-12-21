Pennsylvania ministry offering financial assistance for those affected by COVID-19

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New Hope Ministries announced Monday that they have $500,000 in emergency response assistance funds for those impacted by COVID-19.

This emergency response fund can help with needs such as food, eviction prevention, emergency housing assistance and more for those that coronavirus has impacted within the communities served by New Hope Ministries.

“New Hope Ministries recognizes the enormous impact that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the impacts mitigation has had on our neighbors,” says Eric Saunders, executive director. “We know that unemployment is climbing, businesses are shutting down, and people in our communities are being severely affected right now. There is no good time to lose a job, risk losing your home, or not know where your next meal is coming from. We believe that nobody should be hungry, cold, or homeless, especially during the holidays.”

Residents of the communities served by New Hope Ministries who are experiencing financial crisis will be invited to call New Hope Ministries at (717) 432-2087 or visit a service site for information. For those living outside of New Hope’s service area, the PA 2-1-1 helpline provides health and human service information and referrals.

New Hope Ministries has assisted close to 4,000 people who had never received assistance from New Hope before have benefited from their emergency, basic needs and job training help since the pandemic began.

New Hope has seven physical food pantry locations for those in need of food assistance.