Pennsylvania mobile testing site offers free Covid-19 tests, visits Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s new mobile testing lab visited Lancaster on Friday.

CATE — Community Accessible Testing and Education — made a stop at the Lancaster YMCA on Harrisburg Avenue.

Lorenzo Burch from Ephrata was one of the people who wanted to get a test. He said he wanted to get tested since he is the primary shopper in his household and was afraid of bringing anything back to his family.

“The process was easy,” Burch said. “I was able to go in, they swabbed my nose and it was quite easy. I didn’t feel any pain.”

Those who run CATE showed that it only takes about one minute for a test.

CATE is looking to assist by aiming its services toward minorities and underserved communities. Translators are also on-site to help with possible language barriers and insurance will not be required to receive a test.

George Fernandez, founder and CEO of Latino Connections, has been onsite with CATE and says its goal revolves around accessibility.

“We’re hoping CATE creates a resource to the most underserved communities in southeastern, southcentral, and western Pennsylvania,” he said. “Truly taking the resources that are most needed and truly putting them into the hands of those who need them most.”

Fernandez said test results came back in 24 to 48 hours.

Yolanda Dickson walked several miles to get a test on Friday. She urged others to take advantage of the service. “If you’re not sure, just go get tested.”

CATE will at the Lancaster YMCA again on Saturday at 11 a.m. To see where CATE stops next, click here.