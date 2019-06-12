Pennsylvania senator asks governor to send National Guard to southern border

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A newly elected state lawmaker is asking Gov. Tom Wolf to send the Pennsylvania National Guard to the United States’ southern border with Mexico.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano says opioids are being funneled from Mexico to Pennsylvania.

“Opioid trafficking is flourishing at the border and we lack the personnel there to combat it,” Mastriano said in a statement. “Many of these opioids are being funneled from Mexico to Pennsylvania, and it is feeding our statewide epidemic. We should do our part to secure the border and save Pennsylvanian lives.”

Five Republicans in Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation asked Wolf to send troops to the border last month.

Mastriano was sworn in Monday after winning a special election to represent Pennsylvania’s 33rd Senate district, which covers Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties.