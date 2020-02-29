Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot in Guilford Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police a trooper was shot Saturday morning just after 2 a.m.

It happened in Gilford Township on the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East.

20 year old Robert Ransom of Chambersburg was suspected of driving under the influence. During his sobriety test, there was some sort of altercation while troopes tried to get him into custody. Ransom pulled out a handgun and shot one of the troopers.

Ransom was then taken into custody.

The trooper was flown to a hospital and is in stable condition.