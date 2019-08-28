Pennsylvania, state workers union sign 4-year contract

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania and the union that represents most public employees have signed a new four-year contract.

AFSCME Council 13 officials said the contract includes a total of 16.75% of wage increases over the four years with no increase in healthcare contributions from employees.

They said the state will contribute more toward healthcare costs throughout the term of the contract.

The contract will expire on June 30, 2023.

AFSCME Council 13 represents more than 40,000 state employees.