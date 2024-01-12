HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported that $15.7 million in illegal drugs were seized in the Commonwealth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin 1,610 pounds of marijuana and 105,309 pills were seized by troopers.

This brings the total of drugs seized by PSP in 2023 to:

  • 888 pounds of cocaine
  • 703 pounds of methamphetamines
  • 246 pounds of fentanyl
  • 35 pounds of heroin
  • 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana

PSP said they also collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. 65 state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A breakdown of the drugs seized, and their street value, can be found in the chart below.

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 200.03 lbs.$4,400,660
Crack Cocaine 5.07 lbs.$81,120
Heroin 7.98 lbs.$271,490
Fentanyl 22.84 lbs.$365,440
LSD – Pills and Paper 60 doses$1,200
Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.06 pints$114,302
Marijuana THC Solid 86.18 lbs.$430,900
Marijuana Plants 1,020 plants$168,300
Processed Marijuana 1,610.7 lbs.$4,832,100
Methamphetamines 226.3 lbs.$2,263,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.08 lbs.$264
MDMA – Pills 1,035 DU$15,525
Other Narcotics 123.22 lbs.$246,440
Other Narcotics (pills) 104,214 DU$2,605,350
 Total Value$15,796,091

 
Table 2: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 888.84 lbs.$19,554,480
Crack Cocaine 20.15 lbs.$322,400
Heroin 35.28 lbs.$1,199,690
Fentanyl 246.68 lbs.$3,946,880
LSD – Pills and Paper 244 doses$4,880
Marijuana THC – Liquid 169.19 pints$1,133,573
Marijuana THC Solid 759.95 lbs.$3,799,750
Marijuana Plants 3,582 plants$591,030
Processed Marijuana 6,966 lbs.$20,898,000
Methamphetamines 703.43 lbs.$7,034,300
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.662 lbs.$15,163
MDMA – Pills 1,453 DU$21,795
Other Narcotics 709.36 lbs.$1,883,340
Other Narcotics (pills) 306,195 DU$7,654,875
 Total Value$68,060,156

 
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit their website at www.psp.pa.gov.