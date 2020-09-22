Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says he supports decision to fill Supreme Court vacancy

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) questions Federal Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. On the job since October of 2018, Rettig was questioned about challenges with decreased staffing and insufficient technology. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says he supports the decision to fill the Supreme Court vacancy ahead of the November election.

In 22016, Toomey endorsed waiting eight months to fill the vacancy created by Antonin Scalia’s passing.

He says the circumstances are different this time because the GOP controls both the Senate and the White House.