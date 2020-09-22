Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says he supports the decision to fill the Supreme Court vacancy ahead of the November election.
In 22016, Toomey endorsed waiting eight months to fill the vacancy created by Antonin Scalia’s passing.
He says the circumstances are different this time because the GOP controls both the Senate and the White House.
- Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says he supports decision to fill Supreme Court vacancy
- ‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 834 new cases, 151,646 total
- Penn Manor School Board approves plan to transition to full in-person learning in November
- Pres. Trump takes aim at China in UN General Assembly address