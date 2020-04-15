Pennsylvania universities facing up to $100 million downfall from COVID-19, could force changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Big changes could be on the way for Pennsylvania’s 14 public universities after a statewide shutdown from the coronavirus figures to cost the system millions of dollars.

“We are now looking at up $100-million in revenue shortfall because of the refunds that we provided to students for room board and some fees,” Dave Pidgeon, the public relations director for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, said. “That was the right thing to do.”

Even before the pandemic PASSHE was looking to lawmakers for financial help seeking an increase of 2%, or $487-million, citing declining enrollment.

“The status quo needed to be changed,” Pidgeon acknowledged. “The state system had to adapt to a 21st century model in order to meet the needs in the state.”

PASSHE’s chancellor, Dan Greenstein, has resisted closures, but Sen. Scott Martin (R. Lancaster) isn’t ruling anything out.

“I don’t think anything should ever be completely off the table,” Martin, who who is an appointee to the system’s Board of Governors, said. “I think (closures) would be a worst case scenario. I think potentially you could see mergers maybe based on a regional setup across the commonwealth. You could see affiliations you could see more of a focus on institutions that rely solely on online education.”

Pidgeon said PASSHE is confident it will have a place post pandemic. He said it’s schools are economic drivers.

“We know on the other side of this pandemic Pennsylvania is going to need economic leaders particularly in the fields of healthcare, education, business and technology,” Pidgeon said. “When you look at what’s happening in terms of unemployment affordable public education will have a role in that.”