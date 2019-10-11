Pennsylvania warns of possible measles exposure at Philadelphia airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is telling people they may have been exposed to measles at Philadelphia International Airport.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said someone with a suspected case of measles was at the airport on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 and may have exposed many others.

Health officials are notifying people who were on flights with the suspected case, but others at the airport may have been exposed.

Potential exposures occurred Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Terminal F, from 6:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and at three locations Thursday, Oct 3. Those locations are Terminal F from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Terminal A from 8:30-11:30 p.m., and the Terminal A/B shuttle bus from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For people who were properly immunized against measles, the risk of getting the disease is minimal, Levine said.

So far this year, 15 cases of measles have been confirmed in Pennsylvania. More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the United States, the highest since 1992.

