$1.3 Million in grants to fund research, grow PA agriculture industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight organizations researching issues critical to sustaining and growing Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry are receiving grants totaling $1.287 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The grants focus on a broad range of research topics including detecting COVID-19 exposure in livestock, increasing farm productivity and profits, and improving soil and water quality and sustainability through regenerative farming.

“Meeting the challenges of feeding a growing population amid rapid changes in climate, technology, and animal and plant diseases demands investment in research and development,” said Redding. “These investments hold the promise and potential to spur the innovation we need to increase productivity; advance human and animal medicine; and support cleaner water, healthier soil and a safer food supply.”

Grant recipients include Pennsylvania State University, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, American Mushroom Institute, Baarda Farms, Coexist Build, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, and Team Ag, Inc.