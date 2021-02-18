1 dead, 1 fatally shot by police in New Wilmington Borough

Police said the suspect was using a "blunt instrument" to assault the woman

NEW WILMINGTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WKBN) – One person was shot by police and another person was killed in an altercation in Wilmington Borough.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, New Wilmington police were called about 11:08 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of S. New Castle Street where they found a man assaulting a 24- year-old transgender person in the yard of the house.

Police said the suspect was using a “blunt instrument” to assault the woman.

Police commanded the suspect to stop but he did not. An officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect. He died at the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Wilmington-area schools were on exterior lockdown for a brief time during the incident.

