1 dead, 4 injured in multiple shootings across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — One man is dead and four others are hospitalized after gunfire rang out across Philadelphia on Wednesday night, WPVI-TV reports.

Police say two men were shot on the 100 block of North Ruby Street around 5 p.m. in West Philadelphia.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip and another man shot in the chest. The man shot in the hip is listed in stable condition. The second victim remains in critical condition, said police.

Nearly 20 minutes later, three men, including one teen, were shot in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police say a 20-year-old man died after being shot multiple times.

A 16-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were both shot multiple times. Both victims are listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

The homicide rate in the city has surged past 20 murders. Philadelphia police are now investigating roughly a muder a day as officials work to find solutions.

“We’re trying to drive our patrols to areas where we predict retaliation or evidence of ongoing crime. We’re shaking people loose, putting out everybody we can and have a bigger uniform presence at those locations,” said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter on Tuesday.

Information from WPVI-TV