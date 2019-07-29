Police: Rapper slain during video shoot; 5 injured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a rapper killed in a shooting that wounded five other people during a southwest Philadelphia music video shoot may also have been the target of early morning gunfire the same day.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said 21-year-old Ezra Weah, known as “Bankroll Gambino” in rap circles, was one of 10 people trying to film the video when at least two people got out of a car and opened fire Sunday night.

Weah was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were taken to hospitals, one still critical Monday.

Smith said Weah may have also been shot at while driving his vehicle a couple of miles away shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. A loaded .380 caliber handgun recovered from Weah’s body had been reported stolen in 2013.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.