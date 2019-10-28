1 in custody, 1 sought in homicide that preceded crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (AP) – Police have one man in custody and are seeking another in a shooting death on a western Pennsylvania highway that preceded a crash that sent 10 people, five of them children, to hospitals.

Allegheny County police say a white Nissan was pursuing a westbound black Chrysler on Route 30 at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and shots fired into the car killed 32-year-old Richard Littlejohn Jr. The vehicles collided and went into the eastbound lanes, where a Jeep was hit head-on. The injured included four children 2 or younger and a 10-year-old boy; there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police say a 22-year-old man was injured and is in custody while a 23-year-old man is being sought. Both face criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms charges.

