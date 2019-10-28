10 charged following Reading drug gang investigation

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have announced charges against 10 people in what they allege was a violent drug trafficking organization responsible for slayings and kidnappings, including a quadruple murder last year.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced a superseding indictment Monday, months after six of the defendants were indicted on drug and firearms charges.

Federal and state authorities allege that the 10 were part of a drug trafficking organization called “Trinidad” that operated in and around Reading.

McSwain said the investigation was certainly complex and those charged now face “some of the most serious, violent, charges that exist under federal law.”

The charges include instances of distribution of varying drugs, conspiring to kidnap and kill several people, in addition to a quadruple homicide in Reading that occurred January 2018.

“As charged, this organization created mayhem in the City of Reading,” said Adams, adding they were the most violent organization the city or county had ever investigated.

If convicted, defendants Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Yomar Velazquez-Figueroa, Fitzgerald Daliot-Rios, Dewayne Quinones, Pedro Sanchez-Laporte, Angel Rivera-Silva, and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson face death eligible offenses.

Mariela Alvarado and Owen Malave-Medina face up to life imprisonment and Lillian Garcia-Ortiz faces up to 40 years imprisonment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

