$100,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Cumberland County for the Wednesday, July 14 drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at the GIANT Food Stores on 4510 Marketplace Way in Enola. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 33-46-52-59-62, and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The winning ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $150 million, or $107.6 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, July 17, 2021.