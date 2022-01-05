13 dead in large Philadelphia house fire: reports

Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused the death of at least 13 people, according to news reports. Two others were injured, reported WPVI-TV.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

PFD responded to a fatal fire this morning on the 800 block of N. 23rd St. The fire is under control but the scene is still active. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 5, 2022

Neighbors told television journalists that children lived in the house. WPVI-TV reported that at least one child was seen taken out on a stretcher.

Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through.

WPVI-TV reported that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.