155 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits to open for limited access in yellow phase counties Friday

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced 155 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will open for limited in-store public access in yellow phase counties starting Friday, May 15.

On Friday, a total of 232 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 36 counties will allow limited in-store public access.

Prior to opening to the public, each location is professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, and the first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Customers and employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

The 232 stores offering limited in-store public access and their hours are identified in a list published by the PLCB , and they are located in the following counties: 71 in Allegheny County, three in Armstrong County, two in Bedford County, five in Blair County, four in Bradford County, nine in Butler County, 10 in Cambria County, six in Centre County, three in Clarion County, five in Clearfield County, two in Clinton County, four in Crawford County, two in Elk County, 15 in Erie County, seven in Fayette County, one in Forest County, one in Fulton County, two in Greene County, four in Indiana County, two in Jefferson County, four in Lawrence County, seven in Lycoming County, three in McKean County, five in Mercer County, one in Montour County, four in Northumberland County, two in Potter County, one in Snyder County, four in Somerset County, one in Sullivan County, three in Tioga County, two in Union County, three in Venango County, one in Warren County, 10 in Washington County, and 23 in Westmoreland County.

Stores reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup and the PLCB will continue accepting online orders at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

