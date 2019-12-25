19-year-old dead after shooting, crash in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A deadly shooting ended in a car crash on Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reports.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 2600 block of South 68th Street.

Police tell Action News that a driver flipped the vehicle after a gunman opened fire.

The shooting left a 19-year-old male passenger of the car dead. The victim was first identified as a 17-year-old male.

The driver, only identified as a woman, is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Information from WPVI-TV