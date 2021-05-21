$2.8M awarded to prepared graduating students for the workforce

(WHTM) — A $2.8 million investment has been awarded to Schools-to-Work Programs (STWP) grants in order to assist new partnerships between schools and employers.

On Friday, May 21, Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment with the goal to help create employment and training career paths for students after graduation.

“The Schools-to-Work program grants provide students with hands-on learning opportunities including apprenticeships, workplace visits and internships that will help build solid career paths to employment or secondary education,” said Governor Wolf.

According to Governor Wolf, the funds will assist the workers in the program to obtain the skills, industry-recognized credits, or college credits needed for their desired position in the workforce.

The Department of Labor & Industry awarded the STWP grants in increments up to $250k to twelve grantees that submitted proposals.

Organizations that received STWP grant funds include Catalyst Connection, Communities in Schools of Philadelphia, Community College of Philadelphia, Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center, County of Bucks Department of Workforce and Economic Development, and more.

The STWP program will operate from June 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023.