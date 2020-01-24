Live Now
2 accused of taping disabled woman made to chase after food

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Two workers at a Pennsylvania group home are accused of recording video of a developmentally disabled woman as they made her chase after chicken they threw in a yard and basement and on a bathroom floor.

Scranton Police filed charges Thursday against 39-year-old Eileen Dougherty of Scranton and 41-year-old Lisa Ann Wall of Duryea.

They’re accused of multiple counts of abuse of a care-dependent person at a home operated by the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Neither woman has a lawyer listed in online court records and phone numbers weren’t available for them. The paper says both women have resigned from their jobs as direct support professionals at the home in Scranton.

