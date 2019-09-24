2 children found unconscious inside home remain hospitalized

ALBANY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two young children found unconscious in a Pennsylvania home remain hospitalized in stable condition.

But it’s not yet known how the children became ill, where their parents were or whether anyone will face charges.

The 8-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were found around 4:30 p.m. Monday in an Albany Township home. They were flown to a hospital, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

It’s not clear who else was in the home at the time the children were found.

Authorities say the matter remains under investigation.

