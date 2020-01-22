2 children found unresponsive in home; 1 critical, 1 stable

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two children were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after they were found unresponsive in a western Pennsylvania home.

Allegheny County police say officers and fire department units were sent to a Wilkinsburg home just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and found an unresponsive 5-year-old girl.

Officers learned that a 5-year-old boy had been taken to a hospital just before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy is listed in critical condition and the girl is in stable condition.

Police say there were no signs of carbon monoxide and they are trying to find out what caused the children to become unresponsive.