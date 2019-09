STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have died in the crash of a small homebuilt plane in northeastern Pennsylvania.

WBRE-TV reports the plane was found Wednesday morning in a swampy, wooded area near Stroudsburg. Heavy equipment was brought in to assist investigators working to determine the cause of the crash.

The Van’s RV-8 two-seater plane was reported missing Tuesday night after it took off from a Stroudsburg airpark.