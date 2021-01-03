2 found dead after blaze in Reading row home

READING, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say two people were found dead after a fire in a row home over the weekend.

The Reading fire marshal’s office reported that the blaze was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving fire crews reported flames shooting out of the first and second floors.

Officials say two people trapped inside were found dead after crews brought the blaze under control.

The names of the victims and other details about them weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

