$2 million Pa. lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A $2 million jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Thursday’s drawing.

The winner matched all five balls drawn, 3-8-25-27-42.

The Sheetz on 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy sold the winning ticket.

Players are reminded the main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

