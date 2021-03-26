$2 million Pa. lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A $2 million jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Thursday’s drawing.
The winner matched all five balls drawn, 3-8-25-27-42.
The Sheetz on 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy sold the winning ticket.
Players are reminded the main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.