2 reported trapped in Philadelphia row house collapse, fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Two people are reported to be trapped inside a Philadelphia row home that collapsed and caught fire.

More than 100 firefighters are battling flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the collapsed home and spread to three or four adjacent homes in south Philadelphia.

Officials say they received multiple calls about a house explosion and the possible smell of gas shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

