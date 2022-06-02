WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Police in eastern Chester County responded just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a crash at St. David’s Country Club in the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township. Police said the Cirrus 22 single-engine plane came down near the club’s maintenance building about 100 yards north of Upper Gulph Road.

Police said the aircraft reportedly had a mechanical failure and the pilot was able to locate an open area on the course near the 14th hole to make an emergency landing but the plane “impacted a slight rise in the terrain before coming to rest near a set of pine trees.”

The male pilot and female passenger were able to get out of the plane with help from witnesses who were on the golf course. Fire company crews transported them to Paoli Memorial Hospital with “injuries of unknown severity,” police said.

Police said the plane was on its way to Wings Field in Blue Bell from Fort Myers, Florida and had made a fuel stop in South Carolina. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.