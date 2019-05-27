2 tornadoes confirmed in Pennsylvania; some damage reported

BLACK LICK, Pa. (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, causing some damage to property but no reported injuries

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds estimated at 90 mph occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Indiana County’s Burrell Township.

Forecasters said the tornado tore less than one-fifth of a roof off a home and scattered bricks around the property, then uprooted several dozen trees along a three-quarters-of-a-mile-long path.

An EF-0 tornado was reported at about the same time in Homer City, Indiana County. That twister traveled for about 150 yards, uprooting trees with maximum winds estimated at 70 mph, but no damage to property was reported.