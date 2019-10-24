2 Turnpike toll locations to go cashless on Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Come this weekend, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will no longer accept cash or credit at two toll locations in the western part of the state.

All electronic tolling will go into effect Sunday at the Gateway Toll Plaza in Lawrence County and at the Greensburg Bypass in Westmoreland County.

The switch to cashless tolling means drivers no longer need to stop in the lane to pay a toll. Drivers who usually pay with cash or credit will now be billed by mail via the toll by plate program.

The toll by plate program uses cameras to capture license plate images when the system does not detect an E-ZPass transponder. An invoice is then sent to the vehicle owner.

Drivers with E-ZPass, who make up about 82% of Turnpike traffic, will pay as usual.

