2021 Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits, and gift vouchers are on sale beginning Dec.1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the winter months approach and more people than ever are looking for fun and affordable ways to enjoy the outdoors, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds anglers that 2021 fishing licenses are on sale starting Tuesday.

Beginning Dec. 1, 2020, fishing licenses, permits, and vouchers can be purchased online or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. 2021 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

“Whether you’re looking to get a jump on next season, or you’ve got holiday gift-giving in mind, a fishing license or voucher will keep you and others connected to the outdoors,” said Amber Nabors, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Outreach, Education, and Marketing. “When you buy a fishing license now, you really get the most value for your dollar and you’ll be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year.”

Annual resident fishing licenses in 2021 are still $22.90. Multi-year options are also available in 3, 5, and 10-year increments. The most popular add-ons, a trout permit, and a Lake Erie permit cost $9.90 each, or $15.90 for a combination permit which includes both privileges.

Licenses can be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally to a smart device which serves as proof of possession. While many customers still prefer in-person purchases, online purchases can save time and limit exposure to large crowds in stores. Customers can also choose to purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts.

Customers can also purchase a collectible fishing license button for $10.00 which features a Chain Pickerel design and is customized with the angler’s individual license number.

“Pennsylvania anglers really have a lot to look forward to in 2021,” added Nabors. “We made a lot of exciting improvements to our stocking operations ahead of the 2020 season that included doubling the number of trophy-sized trout that had been stocked in lakes and streams across the state in previous years. We also increased the number of golden Rainbow Trout that we stocked prior to last year’s spring trout season and began stocking them in-season for the first time ever. Those improvements will once again be in place in 2021, so the chances that you’ll catch one of these special trout continues to be better than ever.”

While youth anglers under age 16 do not require a fishing license, they must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.90) or a free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit to participate in various youth opportunities throughout the 2021 season. This includes the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Days, which occur on the Saturdays before the openings of the regional and statewide seasons. Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased in advance of the 2020 Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Days that were canceled due to COVID-19 will be honored in 2021.

The PFBC also reminds anglers and boaters to protect themselves by always wearing a life jacket during the fall and winter months. From November 1 through April 30, all boaters aboard boats less than 16 feet, including all kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket. Anglers should also wear a life jacket while ice fishing. Life jackets prevent drowning by keeping your head above water and insulate against the effects of cold-water shock and hypothermia. For more information, visit the Water and Ice Safety page on the PFBC website.