2022 Hemp Permit applications now open in Pennsylvania

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is now taking applications for permits to grow or process hemp in the 2022 season.

While the department accepts processor permit applications year-round, grower applications for commercial use or research are due by April 1, 2022.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding also encouraged growers from 2021 to report their production, harvest, yield, and sales figures by responding to the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service’s 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey.

“With hemp growers in nearly every county, and more than 60 processors statewide, Pennsylvania’s hemp supply chain is growing steadily,” Secretary Redding said. “With cutting-edge research into exciting new products that promise to bring dollars to our economy and sustainable, green solutions in textiles, architecture, and design, we are pleased to invest in making Pennsylvania an industry leader. The data growers provide informs solid decision-making by those positioned to invest and grow opportunities.”

In 2021, the PA Department of Agriculture issued 426 hemp growing permits, including nine research permits, and 64 processing permits, including two research permits.

Data on acreage planted and harvested this season are not yet available.

Permit application instructions can be found HERE. The website also includes a map and listing of hemp permits issued to growers from the past three seasons, as well as registered processors.

For more about Pennsylvania’s Hemp Program, click HERE.