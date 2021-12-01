2022 Pa. fishing licenses and permits now available

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fishing licenses, permits, and gift vouchers for 2022 are on sale starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

These permits, licenses, and vouchers can be purchased at HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennslyvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website, or on smartphones through the FishBoatPA app. Customers can also purchase these items by visiting one of the 700 retail issuing locations. 2022 permits purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“For the past couple of seasons, more people than ever have been seeking out fun and affordable ways to enjoy the outdoors, and fishing has been right at the top of the list,” PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer, said. “While anglers will be happy to know the price of a fishing license is the same this year as it was last year, you really get the most value for your dollar when you buy early. That way, you’ll be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year.”

Customers may also choose to purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and be redeemed by recipients.

“Vouchers make great gifts for people who are already active anglers, but they can also be a great way to introduce someone new to the sport,” added Schaeffer. “If you have a friend or family member who you think would enjoy fishing, but could use a little help getting started in the sport, buying them a license voucher can be the nudge they need to join you on the water this year.”

The price for an annual resident fishing license in 2022 is still $22.97. Multi-year options are also available in three, five, and 10-year increments.