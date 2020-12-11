23-year-old Pennsylvania man indicted for possession of five explosive devices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday, that 23-year-old Mitchell Ocker-Mullen of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of five explosive devices.

Reports from U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, alleges Ocker-Mullen received and possessed five grenades from on or about October 12, 2020, through October 29, 2020, when Ocker-Mullen was prohibited from possessing the explosives due to a previous conviction of a felony offense in Centre County.

In addition, the indictment alleges that Ocker-Mullen was not licensed to possess the grenades and had not registered the explosives in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The maximum penalty for each of the three offenses is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs.

For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.