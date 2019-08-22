$3.8 million grant to aid Philadelphia area water treatment

Horsham, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf is looking to make a larger push for better treatment in suburban Philadelphia communities where water is heavily polluted with toxic industrial chemicals.

Thursday Wolf announced $3.8 million in aid and urged the federal government to clean up the compounds called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS.

The townships that will receive funding from the grant include Horsham, Warminster, Warrington, and Warwick townships, all suburbs near Philadelphia.

Testing has shown tap water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam, and fast-food wrappers.

“We all want Pennsylvanians to live the happiest, healthiest lives possible and today I am proud to be here to help lessen a burden for these communities that residents did not cause,” said Wolf.

He was joined by representative Todd Stephens and Representative Meghan Schroeder to make the announcement in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

“Republican or Democrat, senator or representative, every elected official understands that clean drinking water is a critical issue,” Wolf said.

The state had previously approved $5 million for the Warminster Municipal Authority, $3 million for Warrington Township and $10 million for the Horsham Water and Sewer Authority.

“The federal government played a big role in causing these issues and they should be stepping up in a much bigger way,” said Wolf, adding, “We need the White House and Congress to get serious about addressing this issue.”

In addition to the grant, the governor renewed his call for the EPA to establish an enforceable, nationwide drinking water standard under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

State Representative Todd Stephens says, “Residents shouldn’t have to bear the costs of removing the federal government’s contamination from our drinking water.”

Gov. Wolf had taken previous measures to combat the water contamination such as implementing an “action team.”

Wolf’s administration is sampling drinking water statewide for PFAS, crafting a state drinking-water limit for PFAS and creating a cleanup plan.