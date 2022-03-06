PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say three men died in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia over the weekend. Officials said two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s were shot multiple times shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the west Oak Lane neighborhood.

All were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight.

Police said a weapon was recovered but no arrests were immediately made. In west Philadelphia just before 9 a.m. Sunday, a woman believed to be about 30 to 40 years old was shot in the chest and died minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police said another female was taken into custody.