PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers were in stable condition after a triple shooting in Philadelphia in which another teen was being sought.

Police said the 14-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls were shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday during a festival at popular Penn’s Landing, a stretch of waterfront parks and eateries along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

The boy, who was shot in the right ribs, and the two girls, both shot in the foot, were all reported in stable condition Sunday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Police said that the shooter was a 14-to-15-year-old male and that the gunfire followed an argument. No arrests were reported.

Inspector D.F. Pace told WPVI-TV that a number of festivities were going on in the area and the courtyard usually has a lot of people on such a nice night, but investigators weren’t sure exactly how many people were there when the shots were fired.

The shooting occurred on a violent night in which four homicides were recorded around the city.