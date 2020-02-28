3 teens charged in fatal shooting during robbery

Pennsylvania

Devon Pfirsching

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) – Three teenagers planned to steal marijuana from a 15-year-old who was shot and killed as he tried to protect himself, police said.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Altoona, are charged as adults in the Tuesday evening killing of Devon Pfirsching.

Owen Southerland, 15, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and related charges. Fifteen-year-old Damien Green and 16-year-old Logan Persing are charged with second-degree murder and robbery.

WTAJ-TV, citing a criminal complaint, reported the three suspects contacted Pfirsching, telling him they wanted to buy a bag of marijuana. Pfirsching agreed to meet the trio near a park.

Southerland pistol-whipped Pfirsching, and when Pfirsching reached for the gun to protect himself, the gun went off, according to the complaint. The bullet struck him in the left temple.

