$300,000 jackpot-winning PA Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $300,000 was sold at 7-Eleven on 3180 Market St., Camp Hill, for the Friday, February 5 drawing.

The winner successfully matched all five balls drawn, 22-26-29-32-35.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 21,400 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check thier ticket every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

