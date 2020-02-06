32 arrested in Blair County meth ring bust

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Attorney General’s office announced Thursday 32 people have been arrested for their involvement in a meth ring between Philadelphia and Blair county.

Philadelphia sources and Blair County dealers were arrested, while over a dozen others are allegedly connected to the larger drug operation.

The arrests followed an investigation the office dubs “Operation Ice Breaker,” which sought to shut down a large meth network in Altoona through wiretaps and a year-long grand jury.

In the span of a week, the West Drug Task Force seized 12,000 doses of meth, valued over $300,000. The grand jury says a similar amount was trafficked every 7-10 days, totaling 94,000 doses worth approximately $2,500,000,000 in one year.

“Blair County and much of rural Pennsylvania is suffering under the drug crisis being fueled by organizations like those taken down today,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “These individuals sold thousands of dollars in addictive, life-altering drugs, sometimes in the presence of children. They did not consider how their actions would ravage the lives of their loved ones, their neighborhoods, communities like Altoona, Hollidaysburg, and East Freedom, and families all across Pennsylvania.”