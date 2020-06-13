38 arrested in massive meth bust crossing multiple counties

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous residents of Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties have been indicted and arrested on charges of violating federal drug laws, money laundering, and unlawful possession of firearms on Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. Attorney says that this has been an 18-month long investigation. Multiple kilos of meth were trafficked from Atlanta up into Central Pennsyvlania.
“Methamphetamine presents a clear and present danger to the safety and well-being of our
western Pennsylvania communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “This indictment represents the
largest drug investigation and prosecution in the history of Clearfield County, and we have
successfully dismantled an organization bringing kilo quantities of meth from Atlanta for
distribution throughout northcentral PA. I want to thank DA Sayers for his partnership, and for his
leadership in dismantling drug organizations that would come to Clearfield and poison our friends
and neighbors.”
The ten-count Indictment, returned on May 19 and unsealed today, named:
- John Christopher Bisbee, 40, Erie, Pennsylvania;
- Ronald Bean, 55, Winburne, Pennsylvania;
- Kierston Bell, 32, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;
- Jonathan Bierly, 48, Loganton, Pennsylvania;
- Alexis Brolin, Jr., 51, Allport, Pennsylvania;
- Tammie Brolin, 52, Allport, Pennsylvania;
- Toby Lee Coker, 35, SCI Albion;
- John Cyphert, 59, Centre Hall, Pennsylvania;
- Timothy Ferguson, 32, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania;
- Nicole Gaines, 40, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;
- Amber Gallaher, 28, Woodland, Pennsylvania;
- Brian Gidney, 46, Mineral Spring, Pennsylvania;
- Davin Gower, 26, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;
- Mark Hackett, 32, Woodland, Pennsylvania;
- Shane Hoover, 28, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;
- David Klanish, 49, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania;
- Andrew Knepp, 42, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;
- Michael Lamb, 45, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;
- Chad Lawhead, 47, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;
- Brittany Luzier, 26, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;
- Logan Mactavish, 37, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;
- Evarie Magee, 36, Erie, Pennsylvania;
- Keegan McChesney, 22, Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania;
- John McKinney, 51, Hyde, Pennsylvania;
- Robert Morgret, 56, Avis, Pennsylvania;
- Jared Nyman, 22, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania;
- Robert Nyman, 58, Mill Hall, Pennsylvania;
- Timothy Perry, 37, Erie, Pennsylvania;
- Jennifer Quick, 46, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;
- Joshua Quigley, 41, Pennsylvania;
- Dennis James Rauch, 35, Pennsylvania;
- Joanna Shylock, 32, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania;
- David Richard Smith, 43, Sandy Ridge, Pennsylvania;
- Jeffrey Swanson, 50, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania;
- Jessica Szymecki, 36, Erie, Pennsylvania;
- Cassandra Wallace, 35, Woodland, Pennsylvania;
- Miranda Williams, 46, Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania
- Shawn Workman, 41, Brownsville, Pennsylvania
You can read further details on charges of different suspects taken from the U.S. Attorney’s release below:
John Christopher Bisbee and Alexis Brolin, Jr. are charged at Count One with participating
in a continuing criminal enterprise as principal administrator that involves 1,000 grams or more of
methamphetamine or 10 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable
amount of methamphetamine, from July 2019 to June 2020. The statute calls for a mandatory
sentence of life in prison.
The Indictment charges all defendants, with the exception of Evarie Magee, with Count Two, conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine or a mixture
and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled
substance, from July 2019 to June 2020, in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The statue calls
for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
John Christopher Bisbee, Alexis Brolin, Jr., Jonathan Bierley and Evarie Magee are charged
at Count Three with conspiracy to commit money laundering from July 2019 to June 2020. The
statute calls for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Alexis Brolin, Jr. is charged at Count Four, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition
by a convicted felon in and around and between July 2019 and April 4, 2020. He is also charged at
Count Five, Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in and around and
between July 2019 and April 4, 2020. The statutes call for a maximum sentence of 10 years in
prison for the felon in possession charge and a minimum sentence of five years in prison for
possession in furtherance of a drug crime charge.
Dennis James Rauch is charged at Counts Six and Seven with unlawful possession of a
firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug
trafficking crime, in and around March 2020. He is also charged with Count Ten with Possession
with intent to distribute and/or distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance
containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on March 14, 2020. The statutes call for a
maximum sentence of ten years of incarceration and a minimum sentence of five years of
incarceration, respectively.
Toby Lee Coker is charged at Count Eight with possession with intent to distribute and/or
distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of
methamphetamine on February 20, 2020. The statute calls for a maximum sentence of 30 years of
incarceration.
Mark Hackett is charged at Count Nine with possession with intent to distribute and/or
distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of
methamphetamine on December 18, 2019. That statute calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of
five years of incarceration.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based
upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.