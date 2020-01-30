3rd-degree murder charge filed in death of grandfather, 91

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities allege that a man charged in the death of his 91-year-old grandfather last week ingested LSD and exhibited “violent and erratic behavior” that prompted his friends to leave the northeastern Pennsylvania home hours before the victim’s body was found.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Bacon is charged in with third-degree murder in Friday’s death of George Bacon in Ross Township.

Bacon declined comment, telling reporters and photographers at a court appearance “No questions, no comments, no pictures.”

Defense attorney Joseph Nocito, asked for comment, said the family “has suffered an unthinkable tragedy, and we will just have to let the legal system play out.”

