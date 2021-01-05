$5 million in security grants available to nonprofits targeted by hate crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday, the availability of $5 million in security funding to nonprofits targeted by hate crimes.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program issues the grant to nonprofit organizations that are included within a bias motivation category for hate crime incidents.

The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Grants will be used towards security enhancements aimed at protecting the safety and security of Pennsylvanians who use the facility.

Governor Wolf has said these grants “will continue to help our many nonprofits address security needs and any safety concerns that exist for religious, social and other nonprofit organizations across the commonwealth.”

Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000. Applicants can apply by clicking here.