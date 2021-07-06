5% toll increase approved by Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission; set to start Jan 2, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 5% toll increase for 2022 for both E-ZPass and TOLL BY PLATE customers was approved on Tuesday, July 6, by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The increase is set to start at 12:01 a.m. on Jan 2, 2022, and will be effective across the entire system except on the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576), which is west of Pittsburgh.

According to the press release, E-ZPass drivers will continue to receive the lowest toll rates across the turnpike, with some customers saving nearly 60%. Plus, non-E-ZPass customers can download the PA TOLL PAY smartphone app to create an autopay account and receive savings on their monthly TOLL BY PLATE invoices.

“Today’s action is the first time in six years that the rate of increase is under 6%,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton explained. “Starting in July 2022, our transit funding requirement to PennDOT under Act 44 of 2007 will be cut to $50 million annually. Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel.”

After today’s action, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for those who use TOLL BY PLATE. Once the 2022 increase is applied, both rates for the passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime.

The PCT will post a 2022 trip calculator and toll schedule online this fall. You can find it by clicking here.