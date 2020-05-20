$51 million in CARES funding distributed to support Pennsylvania child care providers

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that $51 million, provided by the CARES Act, has been distributed across the commonwealth to support child care providers.

Wolf said the effort was in collaboration with the state legislature and that this funding will reach nearly 7,000 child care centers. The Wolf administration says the funding is to help providers preparing to reopen as more counties enter the yellow phase of the gradual reopening plan.

This funding is one aspect of $106 million provided by the CARES Act.

The remaining $55 million will be used to complete a study by the Human Resources Department, Office of Child Development and Early Learning, and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs. The study looks to assess the economic impact that coronavirus has had on state child care providers.

“Child care providers are the backbone of our economy in many ways,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release. “Without their work, children would miss out on an introduction to education that helps them throughout childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, and parents and guardians may have to stay home or not pursue education themselves. I cannot understate how valuable this work is to local communities and the commonwealth as a whole, and as Pennsylvania reopens, we need a robust and healthy child care system.”

Funds will be sent to eligible child care providers through regional Early Learning Resource Centers. Eligibility and amount were determined by the type and size of the provider, volume of active enrollments in Child Care Works subsidized child care, child care capacity, and licensure status.

Base payment is set by licensure type and capacity.

Providers can receive additional funding for CCW enrollments if they operate in a county determined to have “moderate” or “acute” capacity issues. 27 counties are considered moderate or acute child care deserts based on the capacity of licensed child care providers compared to census data projections on the number of children needing care.

Providers suspended for a tax lien, welfare fraud, or providers whose licenses have been revoked or not renewed were disqualified from receiving funding.

Funding award ranges for funding are:

Provider Type Range Median Average School Age Only $2,700 – $16,900 $3,000 $3,306 Family Child Care Homes $1,700 – $4,300 $2,100 $2,235 Group Child Care Homes $2,000 – $7,700 $2,800 $3,064 Category 1 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 8 -38) $2,300 – $12,800 $3,500 $4,020 Category 2 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 39-61) $4,100 – $20,800 $5,650 $6,594 Category 3 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 62-92) $6,500-$36,700 $8,000 $9,767 Category 4 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 93-137) $9,700 – $42,800 $11,600 $13,906 Category 5 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 138-596) $16,500 – $51,600 $18,500 $20,693

Distribution by county: