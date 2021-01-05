53% of Pennsylvanians working from home believe they qualify for home office tax reductions, which might be false

Pennsylvania
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new year means thinking about taxes and the pandemic is going to make tax preparation, like many things, a little different.

Unemployment benefits are taxable and anyone who collected, but did not withhold, is going to owe.

A recent survey shows 53% of people working from home plan to take that home office tax reduction, but they may not qualify.

“Only if you are self-employed or have a home business are you allowed to deduct a home office,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax information officer “If you’re just working at home for the convenience of your employer,  like I do many days, that is not a home office deduction, but many taxpayers think it is.”

But there is good news. Stimulus checks are not taxable.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss