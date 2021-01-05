53% of Pennsylvanians working from home believe they qualify for home office tax reductions, which might be false

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new year means thinking about taxes and the pandemic is going to make tax preparation, like many things, a little different.

Unemployment benefits are taxable and anyone who collected, but did not withhold, is going to owe.

A recent survey shows 53% of people working from home plan to take that home office tax reduction, but they may not qualify.

“Only if you are self-employed or have a home business are you allowed to deduct a home office,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax information officer “If you’re just working at home for the convenience of your employer, like I do many days, that is not a home office deduction, but many taxpayers think it is.”

But there is good news. Stimulus checks are not taxable.