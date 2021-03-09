$552.7 million given to Pa. counties to provide rent and utility assistance

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pa. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Tuesday that $552.7 million would be given to counties across Pa. for rental and utility assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19.

“Far too many Pennsylvanians are out of work and struggling to pay for basic necessities due to the effects of the pandemic. The Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Grant Program, unanimously approved by the General Assembly, will provide critical funding to help them keep the lights on and a roof over their head as we all work to get beyond these challenging times.” Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity



Households with one or more members who qualified for unemployment, lost income, saw heavy costs or otherwise had some sort of hardship due to COVID-19, are eligible for assistance.

Households within a certain income range are also eligible. The treasury describes it as, “Pennsylvanians with incomes up to 80% of the area median income, for their household.”

An interactive map showing distribution of the funds can be found here.

For more information on the program, including applying, click here.