6 rescued after raft goes over waterfall at Ohiopyle State Park

OHIOPYLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Six people were rescued after their raft went over a waterfall at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County on Saturday.

Kenneth Bisbee, the park’s operations manager, said the group was on a rented raft, missed a turn, and passed several other signs warning them not to proceed. When they heard people warning them, it was too late. The Youghiogheny River was moving too fast.

“They tried to paddle the river left and right, but at that point, it had picked up speeds to the point that they couldn’t get themselves out of the water,” Brisbee said.

The rafters clung to boulders until rescuers pulled them out. They suffered scrapes and bruises but otherwise were okay. Brisbee said that’s in large part because all of them were wearing life jackets.

“That was probably the thing that saved them, and that’s why they’re with us today,” he said.